Find the volume of a sphere with radius r = 4.0 cm.

Find the volume of a sphere with diameter d = 10.0 m.

Q: Which units should I use?

Any consistent length unit is fine. If you enter cm, the result is in cm3; if you enter m, the result is in m3, and so on.

Q: What’s the difference between radius and diameter?

The diameter is twice the radius: d = 2r. The calculator can take either and converts as needed.

Q: How should I round my answer?

Match the significant figures of your input data or set a custom number of decimal places.