Sphere Volume Calculator
Compute the volume of a sphere from its radius or diameter. Enter one value, choose the mode, and get a clear, step-by-step result.
Background
The volume of a sphere depends on the cube of its characteristic length. If you know the radius \(r\) or diameter \(d\), you can find the volume quickly.
Formula & Equation Used
Formulas used:
V = (4/3)πr3 or V = πd3/6
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1
Find the volume of a sphere with radius r = 4.0 cm.
- Use V = (4/3)πr3.
- V = (4/3) × π × (4.0)3 = (4/3) × π × 64 ≈ 268.08 cm3.
Example 2
Find the volume of a sphere with diameter d = 10.0 m.
- Use V = πd3/6.
- V = π × (10.0)3 / 6 = π × 1000 / 6 ≈ 523.60 m3.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which units should I use?
Any consistent length unit is fine. If you enter cm, the result is in cm3; if you enter m, the result is in m3, and so on.
Q: What’s the difference between radius and diameter?
The diameter is twice the radius: d = 2r. The calculator can take either and converts as needed.
Q: How should I round my answer?
Match the significant figures of your input data or set a custom number of decimal places.