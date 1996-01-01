Straight-Line Depreciation Calculator

Example 1 - Equipment costing \$18,000 with \$3,000 salvage value and 5-year useful life

Find the depreciable base: 18,000 − 3,000 = 15,000 Find annual depreciation: 15,000 / 5 = 3,000 Find monthly depreciation: 3,000 / 12 = 250 After 2 years, accumulated depreciation is: 3,000 × 2 = 6,000 Book value after 2 years: 18,000 − 6,000 = 12,000

So the annual depreciation is \$3,000, the monthly depreciation is \$250, accumulated depreciation after 2 years is \$6,000, and book value after 2 years is \$12,000.

Journal entry each full year

Debit Depreciation Expense \$3,000

Credit Accumulated Depreciation \$3,000

Example 2 - Partial-year depreciation using exact day-count

A company buys equipment for \$24,000, expects a \$4,000 salvage value, and uses it for 5 years. The asset is placed in service on October 1, and the company’s fiscal year ends on December 31.

Find the depreciable base: 24,000 − 4,000 = 20,000 Find annual depreciation: 20,000 / 5 = 4,000 Find the exact day-count fraction for the first fiscal year: October 1 to December 31 is 92 days out of 365 First-year depreciation: 4,000 × (92 / 365) ≈ 1,008.22 Book value at the end of the first fiscal year: 24,000 − 1,008.22 = 22,991.78

So the first-year partial depreciation is about \$1,008.22. After that, the middle years usually use the full annual amount, and the final year is adjusted so the asset ends exactly at its salvage value.

Example 3 - Book value on disposal and gain or loss

A machine costs \$15,000, has \$3,000 salvage value, and a 4-year useful life. It is sold after 2 years for \$10,500.

Find the depreciable base: 15,000 − 3,000 = 12,000 Find annual depreciation: 12,000 / 4 = 3,000 Find accumulated depreciation after 2 years: 3,000 × 2 = 6,000 Find book value on disposal date: 15,000 − 6,000 = 9,000 Compare sale proceeds with book value: 10,500 − 9,000 = 1,500

Because the asset was sold for more than its book value, the company records a \$1,500 gain on disposal.