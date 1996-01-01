Straight-Line Depreciation Calculator
Calculate annual depreciation, monthly depreciation, accumulated depreciation, book value, and partial-year depreciation with a student-friendly schedule, journal entries, and financial statement impact.
Background
Under the straight-line method, the depreciable cost of an asset is spread evenly over its useful life. This makes it one of the most common and most important depreciation methods in Financial Accounting. This calculator is designed to help students not just get the answer, but also understand the logic behind it.
How to use this calculator
- Choose one of the 4 modes: Basic, Partial Year, Reverse Solve, or Full Schedule / Statement View.
- In Basic mode, enter cost, salvage value, useful life, and optionally years elapsed to get annual depreciation, accumulated depreciation, and book value.
- In Partial Year mode, enter the in-service date, fiscal year-end, and your preferred convention to estimate first-year depreciation, later full-year amounts, optional monthly schedules, and optional sale/disposal snapshots.
- In Reverse Solve mode, choose what you want to solve for, then enter the known values.
- In Full Schedule mode, generate a year-by-year schedule and see the journal entry and financial statement effect for a selected year.
- Click Calculate to see the answer, explanation, schedule, journal entry, and statement impact.
How this calculator works
- Straight-line depreciation spreads the depreciable base evenly across the asset’s useful life.
- Depreciable Base = Cost − Salvage Value
- Annual Depreciation = (Cost − Salvage Value) / Useful Life
- Monthly Depreciation = Annual Depreciation / 12
- Accumulated Depreciation = Depreciation recorded to date
- Book Value = Cost − Accumulated Depreciation
- For partial-year problems, the calculator can prorate the first year using exact days, exact months, full-month convention, or half-year convention. It can then continue with yearly or monthly schedules and optionally stop at a disposal date.
Formula & Equations Used
Depreciable base: Cost − Salvage Value
Annual straight-line depreciation: (Cost − Salvage Value) / Useful Life
Monthly depreciation: Annual Depreciation / 12
Accumulated depreciation after n years: Annual Depreciation × n (or schedule total to date)
Book value: Cost − Accumulated Depreciation
Partial-year depreciation: Annual Depreciation × fraction of year
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 - Equipment costing \$18,000 with \$3,000 salvage value and 5-year useful life
- Find the depreciable base: 18,000 − 3,000 = 15,000
- Find annual depreciation: 15,000 / 5 = 3,000
- Find monthly depreciation: 3,000 / 12 = 250
- After 2 years, accumulated depreciation is: 3,000 × 2 = 6,000
- Book value after 2 years: 18,000 − 6,000 = 12,000
So the annual depreciation is \$3,000, the monthly depreciation is \$250, accumulated depreciation after 2 years is \$6,000, and book value after 2 years is \$12,000.
Journal entry each full year
Debit Depreciation Expense \$3,000
Credit Accumulated Depreciation \$3,000
Example 2 - Partial-year depreciation using exact day-count
A company buys equipment for \$24,000, expects a \$4,000 salvage value, and uses it for 5 years. The asset is placed in service on October 1, and the company’s fiscal year ends on December 31.
- Find the depreciable base: 24,000 − 4,000 = 20,000
- Find annual depreciation: 20,000 / 5 = 4,000
- Find the exact day-count fraction for the first fiscal year: October 1 to December 31 is 92 days out of 365
- First-year depreciation: 4,000 × (92 / 365) ≈ 1,008.22
- Book value at the end of the first fiscal year: 24,000 − 1,008.22 = 22,991.78
So the first-year partial depreciation is about \$1,008.22. After that, the middle years usually use the full annual amount, and the final year is adjusted so the asset ends exactly at its salvage value.
Example 3 - Book value on disposal and gain or loss
A machine costs \$15,000, has \$3,000 salvage value, and a 4-year useful life. It is sold after 2 years for \$10,500.
- Find the depreciable base: 15,000 − 3,000 = 12,000
- Find annual depreciation: 12,000 / 4 = 3,000
- Find accumulated depreciation after 2 years: 3,000 × 2 = 6,000
- Find book value on disposal date: 15,000 − 6,000 = 9,000
- Compare sale proceeds with book value: 10,500 − 9,000 = 1,500
Because the asset was sold for more than its book value, the company records a \$1,500 gain on disposal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is straight-line depreciation?
Straight-line depreciation is a method that spreads an asset’s depreciable cost evenly over its useful life.
Q: What is depreciable cost?
Depreciable cost, also called the depreciable base, is the asset’s cost minus its expected salvage value.
Q: What is book value?
Book value is the asset’s cost minus accumulated depreciation recorded to date.
Q: Does depreciation affect cash?
Depreciation expense reduces net income, but it is a non-cash expense. That is why it is added back in the operating section of the statement of cash flows under the indirect method.
Q: Why can’t salvage value be greater than cost?
Because that would make the depreciable base negative, which does not make sense for straight-line depreciation.