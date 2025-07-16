Thin Lens Equation Calculator

Solve classic optics problems using the thin lens equation: 1/f = 1/dₒ + 1/dᵢ. Pick what you want to find (f, dₒ, dᵢ, or m), use clean sign conventions, and instantly get image type: real vs. virtual, upright vs. inverted, and magnified vs. reduced. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini ray / axis visual.

Background

The thin lens model treats the lens as “thin,” so refraction happens at a single plane. Using object distance dₒ, image distance dᵢ, and focal length f, we can predict where the image forms and whether it’s real or virtual. Magnification is m = -dᵢ/dₒ (and also m = hᵢ/hₒ if you include heights).