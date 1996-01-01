Wavelength Calculator

Calculate wavelength (λ) from frequency and speed, find photon wavelength from energy (J / eV / kJ·mol⁻¹), or use Inverse mode to get frequency + energy from λ. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini EM spectrum visual.

Background

Wavelength is the “length” of one wave cycle. For any wave, v = fλ. For light in vacuum, c = fλ. For photons, energy relates to wavelength via E = hc/λ.