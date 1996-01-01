Skip to main content
Wavelength Calculator

Calculate wavelength (λ) from frequency and speed, find photon wavelength from energy (J / eV / kJ·mol⁻¹), or use Inverse mode to get frequency + energy from λ. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini EM spectrum visual.

Background

Wavelength is the “length” of one wave cycle. For any wave, v = fλ. For light in vacuum, c = fλ. For photons, energy relates to wavelength via E = hc/λ.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode: Wave (v & f), EM (f & c), Photon (E & hc), or Inverse (λ → f & E).
  • Enter values and choose units.
  • Click Calculate to get clean results + unit conversions.
  • Use Quick picks to sanity-check common cases.

How this calculator works

  • It first converts your inputs into standard units (Hz, m/s, meters, joules) so calculations stay consistent.
  • Then it applies the correct relationship for your mode: Wave uses speed + frequency, EM uses the speed of light (and optional n), and Photon ties energy to wavelength.
  • In Inverse mode, you enter λ, and we compute frequency and photon energy (plus eV and kJ/mol conversions).
  • Finally, the calculator shows friendly unit conversions (nm/µm/m), adds a visible-color label when λ is 380–700 nm, and labels the EM spectrum region (IR/visible/UV/etc.) when relevant.

Formula & Equation Used

Wave relation:

v=fλ

Wavelength from frequency:

λ= vf

Photon energy relation:

E= hλc

Wavelength from energy:

λ= hc /E

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Sound wave

A sound wave in air travels at 343 m/s with frequency 440 Hz.
λ = v/f = 343/440 = 0.7795 m.

Example 2 — Visible light from frequency

Light has frequency 5.00×1014 Hz.
λ = c/f = (3.00×108)/(5.00×1014) = 6.00×10−7 m = 600 nm.

Example 3 — Photon wavelength from energy

A photon has energy 2.48 eV.
λ ≈ 1240 eV·nm / 2.48 eV = 500 nm.

Example 4 — Inverse (λ → f and E)

A green laser has wavelength 532 nm.
f = c/λ = (3.00×108)/(5.32×10−7) ≈ 5.64×1014 Hz.
E = hf ≈ 3.74×10−19 J ≈ 2.33 eV.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why do I get different λ in a medium?

Because light slows down in a medium: v = c/n, so λ decreases while frequency stays the same.

Q: What’s the fastest way to convert eV ↔ nm?

Use E(eV) ≈ 1240 / λ(nm) (equivalently λ(nm) ≈ 1240 / E(eV)).

Q: Does frequency change when light enters water?

No — frequency stays the same at the boundary; speed and wavelength change.