Tip: If you’re doing electricity (V & I), that’s a separate calculator. This one focuses on mechanical/energy forms.

Work and energy share the same units. We’ll convert everything to joules internally.

Time must be greater than 0.

Formula & Equation Used

Energy over time: P = E / t

Force times velocity: P = F · v

Rotational power: P = τ · ω

Unit identity: 1 W = 1 J/s.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — E/t

A device uses 1200 J of energy in 30 s.

  1. Use P = E/t
  2. P = 1200 / 30 = 40 W

Example 2 — F·v

A force of 150 N pushes an object at 3.5 m/s.

  1. Use P = F·v
  2. P = 150 × 3.5 = 525 W

Example 3 — τ·ω

A motor produces 12 N·m of torque at 1800 rpm.

  1. Convert rpm to rad/s: ω = 1800·2π/60 ≈ 188.50 rad/s
  2. Compute power: P = τ·ω = 12×188.50 ≈ 2262 W

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a watt?

A watt is a rate of energy transfer: 1 W = 1 joule per second.

Q: Why are there multiple formulas for power?

They describe the same idea in different contexts: energy changes (E/t), linear motion (F·v), and rotation (τ·ω).

Q: Can power be negative?

Yes. Negative power can mean energy is being removed from a system (like braking) depending on your sign convention.

Q: Is horsepower the same as watts?

They measure the same thing (power). This calculator converts watts to horsepower for convenience.