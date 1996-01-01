Work and Power Calculator

Example 1 — Power from work & time

A motor does W = 600 J of work in t = 10 s. Find power.

Use P = W/t . Compute: P = 600/10 = 60 W .

Example 2 — Work from force & distance (angle matters)

You pull a box with F = 50 N at θ = 30° over d = 8 m. Find the work done by the pulling force.

Use W = F·d·cos(θ) . Compute cos(30°) ≈ 0.866 . W = 50·8·0.866 ≈ 346 J (positive → force helps the motion).

Example 3 — Power from force & speed

A cyclist pushes with an effective forward force of F = 120 N while moving at v = 5 m/s. Find the power output (assume θ = 0°).