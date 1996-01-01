Work and Power Calculator
Solve common Work and Power questions in seconds: use P = W/t, W = F·d·cos(θ), or P = F·v (optional cos(θ)). Includes quick picks, unit conversions, step-by-step, plus a mini gauge + chart/diagram.
Background
Work is energy transferred by a force acting through a distance. Power is how fast energy is transferred (work per time). Only the parallel component of a force does work—so angles matter: W = F·d·cos(θ).
How to use this calculator
- Choose a mode: P = W/t, W = F·d·cos(θ), or P = F·v.
- Pick what you want to solve for, enter the other values, then click Calculate.
- Use the visuals: gauge for power scale, and the chart/diagram to “see” how cos(θ) changes results.
How this calculator works
- Unit conversions: internally converts to SI (J, s, N, m, m/s, W), then converts back for display.
- Angles: only the component along the motion matters: F∥ = F·cos(θ).
- Negative results: if cos(θ) is negative (force opposes motion), work/power becomes negative.
Formulas & Equations Used
Power from work & time: P = W/t
Work (constant force): W = F·d·cos(θ)
Power from force & speed: P = F·v (optional: P = F·v·cos(θ))
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Power from work & time
A motor does W = 600 J of work in t = 10 s. Find power.
- Use P = W/t.
- Compute: P = 600/10 = 60 W.
Example 2 — Work from force & distance (angle matters)
You pull a box with F = 50 N at θ = 30° over d = 8 m. Find the work done by the pulling force.
- Use W = F·d·cos(θ).
- Compute cos(30°) ≈ 0.866.
- W = 50·8·0.866 ≈ 346 J (positive → force helps the motion).
Example 3 — Power from force & speed
A cyclist pushes with an effective forward force of F = 120 N while moving at v = 5 m/s. Find the power output (assume θ = 0°).
- Use P = F·v.
- P = 120·5 = 600 W (about 0.8 hp).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the difference between work and power?
Work is total energy transferred. Power is the rate: how fast that work happens.
Q: When is work (or power) negative?
When the force points opposite the motion (cos(θ) < 0), meaning energy is being removed from the object.
Q: Why does the angle matter?
Only the component along the motion does work: F∥ = F·cos(θ). At 90°, cos(θ)=0, so work and power are zero (for that force).
Q: Can I compute power from force and speed?
Yes. For constant force along the motion, P = F·v. If the force is at an angle, use P = F·v·cos(θ).