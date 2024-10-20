- Download the worksheet to save time writing
James is pulling horizontally a 65 kg fridge along a 10 m straight horizontal path. The motion of the fridge is assumed uniform. How much work is done on the fridge If the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.4?
A constant horizontal force F is applied to a 60.0 kg desk, moving it 6 m on a horizontal floor with zero acceleration. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the desk and the floor is 0.5. The work done on the desk by the force F is:
An electric water pump is used to lift water to a tank. Assume pumping of salty water with a density ρ = 1010 kg/m3 and consider the pump raising a volume element, V = 250L to the tank. Take water to be a non-viscous liquid that does not experience friction from the walls of a pipe. The pump exerts an upward force on the water, lifting the water to a tank for a total height of h = 80 m. Use the given variables to determine the work done by the pump.
A search and rescue helicopter lifts a distressed sailor of mass 85 kg using a cable from point A with cartesian coordinates ( xA = 3.5 × 103 m; yA = 0 m) to point B with cartesian coordinates ( xB = 2.2 × 103 m; yB = 18.5 m). Calculate the work done by the gravitational force during this rescue mission. Assume that the sailor is lifted up at constant speed.
A luggage cart with mass m is placed on an airport's moving walkway moving at speed v. The kinetic friction coefficient between the cart and walkway is μk . Over time t, the cart stops moving relative to the walkway, traveling distance d=21μkgv2 . How much of the work done by the walkway's motor is used against friction and how much to accelerate the luggage?
A car is being pulled by a tow truck along a straight road. The tow truck exerts a constant force F = (250 î + 150 ĵ) N on the car as it moves along the road. If the car experiences a displacement d = (120 î + 80 ĵ) m, determine the work done by the tow truck using: (i) W = Fd cosθ ; (ii) W = Fxdx + Fydy .
A sturdy steel cable is positioned horizontally on the platform as depicted in the illustration. Initially, 3.0 m of the cable rests on the platform, while 2.0 m dangles vertically over the platform's edge. At this juncture, the force on the dangling section is adequate to initiate the motion of the entire cable over the edge. Once the cable commences its descent, any kinetic friction is insignificant. Determine the work done by gravity on the cable as it descends from the point where 3.0 m remains on the platform until the entire cable is hanging vertically.(Assume a linear weight density of 30 N/m for the cable.)