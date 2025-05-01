Calculus
Which of the following is the correct formula for integration by parts?
Evaluate the integral: ∫xsinxdx{{\(\displaystyle\]\int\) x\(\sin\) x\,dx}}
Evaluate the integral: ∫0π2sinx⋅ln(cosx)dx\(\int\)_0^{\(\frac{\pi}{2}\)}\(\sin\) x\(\cdot\]\ln\)(\(\cos\) x)\,dx
Which of the following is a type of partial fraction decomposition?
Which step is crucial when decomposing a rational function into partial fractions?
Evaluate the integral: ∫1x2(x2+4)dx \(\int\) \(\frac{1}{x^2(x^2 + 4)}\) \, dx
Which of the following integrals is improper?
Evaluate the improper integral.
∫−∞∞e4x1+e8xdx \(\int\)_{-\(\infty\)}^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{e^{4x}\)}{1 + e^{8x}} \, dx
Evaluate the improper integral ∫1∞8tan−1x1+x2dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_1^{\(\infty\)} \(\frac{8 \tan^{-1}\) x}{1 + x^2} \, dx.