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12. Techniques of Integration
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Problem 9
12. Techniques of Integration
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12. Techniques of Integration / Partial Fractions / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following is a type of partial fraction decomposition?
A
Linear factors
B
Quadratic factors
C
Exponential factors
D
Logarithmic factors
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