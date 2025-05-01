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8. Definite Integrals - Part 2 of 2!
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8. Definite Integrals - Part 2 of 2!
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8. Definite Integrals / Substitution / Problem 2
Problem 2
Calculate the definite integral.
∫
1
2
10
x
3
x
2
+
2
d
x
\(\int\)_1^2\(\frac{10x^3}{\sqrt{x^2+2}\)}\,dx
A
10
3
10\(\sqrt\)3
B
5
3
5\(\sqrt\)3
C
10
2
10\(\sqrt\)2
D
5
2
5\(\sqrt\)2
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