A small town's expansion is modeled by the function S ( t ) = − 1 40 t 2 + 3 t + 15 S(t) = -\frac{1}{40}t^2 + 3t + 15 , for  0 ≤ t ≤ 60 0 ≤ t ≤ 60 0≤t≤60, where S S represents the area in square kilometers and t t is the number of years since 2000 2000 . If the population density remains steady at 800 800 people per square kilometer, what is the population growth rate in 2025 2025 ?