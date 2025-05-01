3. Techniques of Differentiation / Basic Rules of Differentiation / Problem 1

If m ′ ( 2 ) = 7 m^{\prime}\left(2\right)=7 and n ′ ( 2 ) = − 5 n^{\prime}\left(2\right)=-5 , find the value of ( m + n ) ′ ( 2 ) \left(m+n\right)^{\prime}\left(2\right) .