Calculus Midterm - Part 1 of 2
What is the domain and the range of the function ?
Find the piecewise formula of the graph below.
For the given function, provide the equation of all its possible asymptotes .
Solve for x: log base 3 of (x^2 - 4) = 2.
Given the function , identify its inverse function from the following options. Then, graph the function and its inverse.
Is the following trigonometric equation an identity?
Which of the following tables shows the correct trigonometric function values?
Given the graph of the function , sketch the graph of the function .
Which of the following pairs of and is correct for ?
Simplify the expression: (10/5)^3.
A certain species of fish in a lake reproduces at a rate that doubles its population every . The initial population of the fish was . If the population hours after the initial observation is represented by the function , what would be the population after the initial observation?
Given that logca=0.45,logcb=0.65, find the value of logc(a/b).
Identify the intervals where the function is one-to-one and thus has an inverse.
Which of the following is equivalent to for ?
Prove the limit statement: . Which of the following choices for (in terms of ) correctly proves this limit?
Evaluate the limit.
Identify the continuous function in the interval .