A certain species of fish in a lake reproduces at a rate that doubles its population every 24 hours 24~\text{hours} . The initial population of the fish was 200 200 . If the population t t hours after the initial observation is represented by the function p ( t ) = 200 ⋅ 2 t 24 p\left(t\right)=200\cdot{2^{\frac{t}{24}}} , what would be the population 3 days 3~\text{days} after the initial observation?