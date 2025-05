5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Concavity / Problem 2

Determine the intervals on which the function g ( x ) = 2 x 6 − 18 x 5 + 45 x 4 + 50 g(x) = 2x^6 - 18x^5 + 45x^4 + 50 is concave up or concave down. Identify any inflection points.