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Conic Sections
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Conic Sections
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16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates / Conic Sections / Problem 3
Problem 3
Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve
x
2
=
8
y
x^2 = 8y
at the point
(
4
,
2
)
(4, 2)
.
A
y
=
2
x
−
1
y=2x-1
B
y
=
x
−
2
y=x-2
C
y
=
2
−
x
y=2-x
D
y
=
x
+
2
y=x+2
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