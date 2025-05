a = 7 , a = 7, a=7, the function is discontinuous because  lim ⁡ x → a f ( x ) ≠ f ( a ) \lim_{x\to a}f\left(x\right)

e f\left(a\right) limx→a​f(x)=f(a);  a = 9 , a = 9, a=9, the function is discontinuous because the limit does not exist; a = 15 , a=15, the function is discontinuous because  f ( a ) f\left(a\right) f(a) is undefined where  a a a is in the domain of  f f f