Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions / Problem 4
In a newly established wildlife reserve, rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by , where is measured in years. How fast (in rabbits per year) is the population growing at ? Approximate to the nearest whole number.
