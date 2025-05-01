Skip to main content
Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions
6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Derivatives of Exponential & Logarithmic Functions / Problem 4

In a newly established wildlife reserve, 100100 rabbits are introduced into an area with an estimated carrying capacity of 10,00010,000 rabbits. A logistic model of the rabbit population is given by R(t)=1,000,000100+9900e0.3t R(t) = \frac{1,000,000}{100 + 9900 e^{-0.3t}} , where tt is measured in years. How fast (in rabbits per year) is the population growing at t=0t=0? Approximate to the nearest whole number.

