Calculus
Which statement best describes the accuracy of Euler’s method for solving initial value problems?
Euler’s method can be applied to approximate the solution of the initial value problem y′(t)=t+yy^{\(\prime\)}(t)=t+y, y(0)=2y(0)=2 on the interval [0,0.3][0, 0.3] with a uniform grid: t0=0t_0 = 0, t1=0.1t_1 = 0.1, t2=0.2t_2=0.2, t3=0.3t_3=0.3. Find the value of u1u_1 after the first Euler step.
Given w′(s)=sww^{\(\prime\)}\(\left\)(s\(\right\))=\(\frac{s}{w}\), and w(0)=5 w(0) = 5 , use Euler's method with Δs=0.25 \(\Delta\) s = 0.25 to approximate w(1) w(1) . The exact solution is w(s)=s2+25 w(s) = \(\sqrt{s^2 + 25}\) . What is the error at s=1 s = 1 ?
Determine uk+1u_{k+1} in terms of a,h,a,h, and kk when Euler’s method with step size hh is applied to the initial value problem y′(t)=at2y^{\(\prime\)}(t)=at^2, y(0)=1y(0)=1 with grid points tk=kht_k=kh and Euler approximations uku_k to y(tk)y(t_k).
Apply Euler's method with Δx=0.25\(\Delta\) x=0.25 to approximate y(1)y(1) for the IVP y′=xsinyy^{\(\prime\)}=x\(\sin{y}\), y(0)=π6y(0)=\(\frac{\pi}{6}\). Round Euler's approximation to 44 decimal places. Also, determine the exact value of y(1)y(1).