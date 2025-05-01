Skip to main content
Calculus
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Textbook Solutions
Flashcards
Explore
Try the app
Back
Exponent rules
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Exponent rules
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
0. Functions / Exponent rules / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the result of 7 raised to the power of 1?
A
0
B
7
C
49
D
1
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options