Exponential & Logarithmic Equations
0. Functions / Exponential & Logarithmic Equations / Problem 3

Determine whether the given statement is true or false.
xln(7x+3)=(7x+3)lnxx^{\ln\left(7x+3\right)}=\left(7x+3\right)^{\ln x}

