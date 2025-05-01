Calculus
A chemical is poured into cylindrical and conical flasks at a constant rate. It takes 88 seconds to fill each flask to the brim. If d(t)d\left(t\right) represents the depth of the chemical at any time tt in 0≤t≤80\leq{t}\leq{8}, for which flask does d′d^{\prime} reach an absolute maximum on the interval [0,8]\left\lbrack0,8\right\rbrack?
Find the absolute maximum and minimum values of the function hh on the interval [−1,3][-1, 3][−1,3].
h(x)=5x3e−2x h(x) = 5x^3 e^{-2x} h(x)=5x3e−2x
Find the critical points, the absolute maximum value, and the absolute minimum value of the function h(x)=3xsinxh(x)=3^{x}\sin x on the interval [−1,4][-1, 4] (round to three decimal places). Also, plot the function using a graphing utility.