5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / Finding Global Extrema / Problem 3

Find the critical points, the absolute maximum value, and the absolute minimum value of the function h ( x ) = 3 x sin ⁡ x h(x)=3^{x}\sin x on the interval [ − 1 , 4 ] [-1, 4] (round to three decimal places). Also, plot the function using a graphing utility.