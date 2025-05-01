Skip to main content
Graphs of Trigonometric Functions
Draw the graph of the following trigonometric function using transformation from the basic trigonometric function.
f(x)=2cos(πx18)+3f\left(x\right)=2\cos\left(\frac{\pi x}{18}\right)+3

