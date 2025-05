3. Techniques of Differentiation / Higher Order Derivatives / Problem 1

Calculate the first, second, and third derivatives of the function k ( x ) = 2 x 6 + 4 x 5 + 9 x 3 k(x) = 2x^6 + 4x^5 + 9x^3 k ( x ) = 2 x 6 + 4 x 5 + 9 x 3 .