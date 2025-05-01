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Indefinite Integrals
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Indefinite Integrals
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7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals / Indefinite Integrals / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the indefinite integral of f(x) = x^5?
A
x^5/5 + C
B
x^6/6 + C
C
x^4/4 + C
D
x^6/5 + C
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