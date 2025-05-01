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Integrals of Exponential Functions
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Integrals of Exponential Functions
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11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions / Integrals of Exponential Functions / Problem 2
Problem 2
Evaluate the integral of (3 * 2^x + 4 * 3^x) dx using the sum rule.
A
7 * (2^x + 3^x) / ln(5) + c
B
(3 * 2^x + 4 * 3^x) / ln(6) + c
C
3 * (2^x / ln(2)) + 4 * (3^x / ln(3)) + c
D
3 * 2^x + 4 * 3^x + c
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