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Introduction to Functions
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Introduction to Functions
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0. Functions / Introduction to Functions / Problem 3
Problem 3
The price of a share is given by the following equation.
P
(
x
)
=
3.7
sin
(
π
113
(
x
−
73
)
)
+
17
P(x)=3.7\(\sin\)(\(\frac{\pi}{113}\)(x-73))+17
Where x is the number of days after the share is launched.
Determine the period of P(x).
A
113 days
B
226 days
C
339 days
D
452 days
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