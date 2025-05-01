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Introduction to Functions
0. Functions / Introduction to Functions / Problem 3
Problem 3

The price of a share is given by the following equation.
P(x)=3.7sin(π113(x73))+17P(x)=3.7\(\sin\)(\(\frac{\pi}{113}\)(x-73))+17
Where x is the number of days after the share is launched.
Determine the period of P(x).