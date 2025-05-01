4. Applications of Derivatives / Linearization / Problem 1

Given h ( 2 ) = 4 h(2) = 4 h ( 2 ) = 4 and h ′ ( 2 ) = − 1 h^{\prime}(2)=-1 h ′ ( 2 ) = − 1 , use linear approximation to find the estimated value of h ( 2.1 ) h(2.1) h ( 2.1 ) .