Calculus
The witch of Agnesi curve is given by y=125x2+25y=\frac{125}{x^2+25}. Determine the equation of the tangent line to the curve at x=4x=4.
Evaluate the following derivative using the table given below.
ddx(f(x)g(x))x=6\frac{\text{d}}{\text{dx}}\left(f\left(x\right)g\left(x\right)\right)_{x=6}
Evaluate the following derivative using the graph given below.
ddx(xg(x))x=2\frac{\text{d}}{\text{dx}}\left(xg\left(x\right)\right)_{x=2}
Calculate the derivative of the function y=(4x−5)x12y=\left(4x-5\right)x^{\frac12}.