Product and Quotient Rules
3. Techniques of Differentiation / Product and Quotient Rules / Problem 2

Evaluate the following derivative using the table given below.
ddx(f(x)g(x))x=6\frac{\text{d}}{\text{dx}}\left(f\left(x\right)g\left(x\right)\right)_{x=6}
image

