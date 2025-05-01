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Review of Factorials
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Problem 5
Review of Factorials
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14. Sequences & Series / Review of Factorials / Problem 5
Problem 5
A committee of 4 people is to be chosen from 6 candidates. How many ways can the committee be formed?
A
24
B
15
C
720
D
36
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