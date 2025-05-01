Calculus
Consider the sequence cm=m−42m+1 c_m = \(\frac{m-4}{2m+1}\) . Does this sequence converge? If so, to what value?
Evaluate the limit of the sequence cn=tan−1(12n12n+6) c_n = \(\tan\)^{-1}\(\left\)( \(\frac{12n}{12n + 6}\) \(\right\)) as n→∞ n \(\to\) \(\infty\) .
Evaluate the limit of the sequence {bn} \{b_n\} defined by bn=n2+4n−nb_{n}=\(\sqrt{n^2 + 4n}\)-n as n→∞ n \(\to\) \(\infty\) , or state if the sequence diverges.
Consider the sequence given by cn=(2n2+5n−3)sinn7n3−nc_{n}=\(\frac{(2n^2+5n-3)\sin n}{7n^3-n}\). Using the Squeeze Theorem, determine limn→∞cn \(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} c_n .
Find the limit of the sequence bn=5n4+23n4−7 b_n = \(\frac{5n^4 + 2}{3n^4 - 7}\) as n→∞ n \(\to\) \(\infty\) .