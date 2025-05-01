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Sequences
14. Sequences & Series / Sequences / Problem 4
Problem 4

Consider the sequence given by cn=(2n2+5n3)sinn7n3nc_{n}=\(\frac{(2n^2+5n-3)\sin n}{7n^3-n}\). Using the Squeeze Theorem, determine limncn \(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} c_n .