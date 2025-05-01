Consider the sequence given by c n = ( 2 n 2 + 5 n − 3 ) sin n 7 n 3 − n c_{n}=\(\frac{(2n^2+5n-3)\sin n}{7n^3-n}\) . Using the Squeeze Theorem, determine lim n → ∞ c n \(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} c_n .