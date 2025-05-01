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Sequences
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Sequences
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14. Sequences & Series / Sequences / Problem 4
Problem 4
Consider the sequence given by
c
n
=
(
2
n
2
+
5
n
−
3
)
sin
n
7
n
3
−
n
c_{n}=\(\frac{(2n^2+5n-3)\sin n}{7n^3-n}\)
. Using the Squeeze Theorem, determine
lim
n
→
∞
c
n
\(\displaystyle\) \(\lim\)_{n \(\to\) \(\infty\)} c_n
.
A
0
0
B
1
1
C
−
1
-1
D
∞
\(\infty\)
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