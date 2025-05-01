Calculus
Locate the critical points of h(x)=x3−6x2+9xh\left(x\right)=x^3-6x^2+9x, and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Consider the function f(x)=x3e−2xf\left(x\right)=x^3e^{-2x}. Its critical points are located at (0,0)\left(0,0\right) and (32,278e3)\left(\frac32,\frac{27}{8e^3}\right). Use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.
Locate the critical points of f(x)=x4ln(x)−4x4f\left(x\right)=x^4\ln\left(x\right)-4x^4, and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.