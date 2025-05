5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives / The Second Derivative Test / Problem 3

Locate the critical points of f ( x ) = x 4 ln ⁡ ( x ) − 4 x 4 f\left(x\right)=x^4\ln\left(x\right)-4x^4 , and use the Second Derivative Test to identify whether these points are local maxima, minima, or neither.