Use a shift to explain how the graph of ﻿ h ( x ) = − x 2 − 6 x + 27 h(x)=\sqrt{-x^2-6x+27} h(x)=−x2−6x+27 ​﻿ is obtained from the graph of ﻿ p ( x ) = 36 − x 2 p(x)=\sqrt{36-x^2} p(x)=36−x2 ​﻿ . Which of the following transformations applies? Draw the graph of h(x).