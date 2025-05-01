Calculus
Apply the transformations on the graph of p(x)=x2p(x) = x^2p(x)=x2 into the graph of h(x)=p(3x−6).h\left(x\right)=p\left(3x-6\right).h(x)=p(3x−6). Check your work with the help of a graphing utility.
Use a shift to explain how the graph of h(x)=−x2−6x+27h(x)=\sqrt{-x^2-6x+27}h(x)=−x2−6x+27 is obtained from the graph of p(x)=36−x2p(x)=\sqrt{36-x^2}p(x)=36−x2 . Which of the following transformations applies? Draw the graph of h(x).
Given the graph of the function h(x)h\left(x\right)h(x), sketch the graph of the function h(x+3)h\left(x+3\right)h(x+3).