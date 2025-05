0. Functions / Transformations / Problem 1

Apply the transformations on the graph of p ( x ) = x 2 p(x) = x^2 p ( x ) = x 2 into the graph of h ( x ) = p ( 3 x − 6 ) . h\left(x\right)=p\left(3x-6\right). h ( x ) = p ( 3 x − 6 ) . Check your work with the help of a graphing utility.