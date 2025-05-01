Calculus
What is the unit of work when force is measured in pounds and distance in feet?
A force of 50 newtons is applied to move an object 5 meters. What is the work done?
Calculate the work required to move an object from x=0 x = 0 to x=4 x = 4 meters if the force acting on it along the xx-axis is F(x)=4x2 F(x) = 4x^2 newtons.
It takes a force of 24 N24\(\text{ N}\) to stretch a spring 0.12 m0.12\(\text{ m}\) from its natural length. What is the work required to stretch the spring from 0.12 m0.12\(\text{ m}\) to 0.24 m0.24\(\text{ m}\) beyond equilibrium?
An aquarium shaped like an inverted cone has a height of 8 8 m\(\text{m}\) and a base radius of 2 2 m\(\text{m}\). If the aquarium is full of water, how much work is required to pump all the water to the top of the aquarium and out? (Use 1000kg/m3 1000\, \(\text{kg/m}\)^3 for water density and g=9.8m/s2 g = 9.8\, \(\text{m/s}\)^2 ).