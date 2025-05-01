Finding Limits Algebraically quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do you find the limit of a polynomial function as x approaches a given value? For a polynomial function, you can find the limit as x approaches a given value by direct substitution—simply plug the value of x into the function.

What steps should you take to find the limit of a rational function when direct substitution results in a zero denominator? If direct substitution gives a zero denominator, factor both the numerator and denominator, cancel any common factors, and then substitute the value to find the limit.

How do you find the limit of a rational function involving radicals when substitution gives a zero denominator? Multiply the numerator and denominator by the conjugate of the radical expression, simplify to cancel common factors, and then substitute the value to find the limit.

What is the limit of (x^2 + 2x - 15)/(x - 3) as x approaches 3? First, factor the numerator to (x - 3)(x + 5), cancel the (x - 3) terms, and substitute x = 3 into the remaining expression to get 3 + 5 = 8.

