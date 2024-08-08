If I gave you this graph and asked you to find the limit of this function as x approaches 2, you would take a look at the behavior of this function as x gets really, really close to 2 from either side. But what if I didn't give you this graph, and you also didn't want to spend time creating a table of values? How could you find the limit then? Well, when we were finding limits using tables and graphs, we saw that for a lot of our functions, the limit just ended up being the same as the function value at that point. And this is actually going to be true for many different functions, including polynomials and basic root functions.

The limit will always just be the same as the function value, meaning that we can just take the value of x for which we're trying to find the limit and plug it into our function, evaluating it as we've done a million times before. Now here, I'm going to show you exactly how to use this method of direct substitution to find limits, and we'll work through some examples. Now, also looking at this graph, I can see that when x equals 2, my function value is just 6, the same exact thing as my limit. So if I didn't have this graph and I just took my function and evaluated it for x equals 2 doing a bit of algebra, I would still get my same answer of 6. Now in your textbooks, you're going to see many different limit rules all written down in a big table.

But all of those rules together just boil down to this. For many functions, including polynomials and basic roots, the limit will always be the same as the function value, meaning that all we have to do is plug x in. Now, let's take a step back here for a second. Because when we were finding limits using tables and graphs, I told you that you needed to be really careful when finding your limits because you couldn't just assume that your limit would always be the same as your function value. But here I'm telling you that your limit is the same as your function value.

So what's going on here? Well, the reality is that for many functions, the limit is going to be the same as your function value. So here we're going to focus specifically on those functions, but there still are functions for which this won't be true. The limit won't be the same as your function value, and I'm going to show you how to find those limits coming up in the next couple of videos. But for now, let's focus on these functions that we can use direct substitution for.

So let's work through these examples together. Now, our first example here, we want to find the limit of this function 6x3+3x2-x+5 as x approaches 2. I don't have a graph here, and I also don't want to make a table of values for this long cubic function. But since this is just a polynomial, I know that I can use direct substitution here and just plug x equals 2 into my function to get my limit.

Now plugging 2 in here, I get 6×23+3×22+-2+5. Now, this 6×23 will give me 48, and this 3×22 will give me 12, and then minus 2 plus 5. Putting all of that together, I get a final answer here of 63 for the limit of this function as x approaches 2, and we're done here. Let's move on to our next example.

Here, we're asked to find the limit of the square root of 7x2+4x+16 as x approaches 0. Now again here, I just have a basic root function, so I know I can use direct substitution here and just evaluate my function at x equals 0. Now plugging 0 in here, I get the square root of 7×02+4×0+16. These two terms will just end up being 0, so I am left here with the square root of 16, which we know is just 4. So the limit of this function as x approaches 0 is 4.

Now let's look at one final example here. Here we want to find the limit of x2+3x+2 over x+1 as x approaches 0. Now the first thing that you might notice here is that this is a rational function. So if this is a rational function, can I still just plug x equals 0 in? Well, for rational functions, the limit will still be the same as the function value, just as we've seen for our other functions here, as long as the denominator is not equal to 0. So let's double-check here that if we plug 0 into our denominator, it's not going to make it 0.

Now plugging my value of x equals 0 into my denominator here, that gives me 0+1, which is just equal to 1, which is definitely not 0. So we can proceed in just plugging this x value in. So evaluating this function here, I get 02+3×0+2 over that denominator value that we already found of 1. Now since these two terms will be 0, I end up in my numerator with just 2, and then in my denominator with 1, giving me a final answer of 2 for the limit of this rational function as x approaches 0. Now this specifically worked here because our denominator was not equal to 0.

Now I'm going to show you what to do if your denominator is 0 in our next couple of videos. But now that we know how to find limits using direct substitution, let's continue to get practice with this. Thanks for watching, and I'll see you in the next one.