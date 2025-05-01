Skip to main content
Improper Integrals quiz #1 Flashcards

Improper Integrals quiz #1
  • How do you evaluate the improper integral ∫₀^∞ e^x dx, and does it converge or diverge?
    To evaluate ∫₀^∞ e^x dx, rewrite it as a limit: limₜ→∞ ∫₀^t e^x dx. Integrating gives e^x from 0 to t, so the result is limₜ→∞ (e^t - 1). As t approaches infinity, e^t grows without bound, so the integral diverges.
  • What is the correct procedure for evaluating an improper integral with both bounds infinite, such as ∫_{-∞}^{∞} f(x) dx?
    To evaluate ∫_{-∞}^{∞} f(x) dx, split it into two integrals at a constant c: ∫_{-∞}^c f(x) dx + ∫_c^{∞} f(x) dx. Then, use limits for each part: limₜ→-∞ ∫ₜ^c f(x) dx and limₛ→∞ ∫_c^s f(x) dx. The original integral converges only if both limits exist and are finite.
  • What is an improper integral?
    An improper integral is an integral where one or both of the bounds are infinite, or the integrand becomes infinite within the interval.
  • How do you rewrite an integral with an upper bound of infinity, such as ∫ₐ^∞ f(x) dx?
    You rewrite it as a limit: limₜ→∞ ∫ₐ^t f(x) dx.
  • How do you handle an integral with a lower bound of negative infinity, such as ∫_{-∞}^b f(x) dx?
    You rewrite it as limₜ→-∞ ∫ₜ^b f(x) dx.
  • What is the procedure for evaluating an improper integral with both bounds infinite, like ∫_{-∞}^{∞} f(x) dx?
    Split it at a constant c: ∫_{-∞}^c f(x) dx + ∫_c^{∞} f(x) dx, and use limits for each part.
  • What does it mean for an improper integral to converge?
    It means the limit exists and the integral evaluates to a finite number.
  • What does it mean for an improper integral to diverge?
    It means the limit does not exist or the integral grows without bound.
  • Evaluate ∫₀^∞ e^x dx and state if it converges or diverges.
    It diverges because limₜ→∞ (e^t - 1) grows without bound.
  • Evaluate ∫_{-∞}^0 e^x dx and state if it converges or diverges.
    It converges to 1 because limₜ→-∞ (1 - e^t) approaches 1 as e^t goes to 0.