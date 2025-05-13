In calculus, improper integrals arise when one or both bounds of an integral extend to infinity. To evaluate these integrals, we must use limits to handle the infinite bounds appropriately. An improper integral can be defined as follows: if we want to integrate a function from a lower bound \( a \) to an upper bound of positive infinity, we rewrite the integral as:

\[\int_a^{\infty} f(x) \, dx = \lim_{t \to \infty} \int_a^{t} f(x) \, dx\]

This means we first integrate the function from \( a \) to a variable \( t \), and then take the limit as \( t \) approaches infinity. This process allows us to find the area under the curve as we extend towards infinity.

Similarly, if the lower bound is negative infinity, we express the integral as:

\[\int_{-\infty}^{b} f(x) \, dx = \lim_{t \to -\infty} \int_{t}^{b} f(x) \, dx\]

Again, we integrate from \( t \) to \( b \) and take the limit as \( t \) approaches negative infinity. This approach helps us calculate the area under the curve extending towards negative infinity.

In cases where both bounds are infinite, we can split the integral into two parts. For example:

\[\int_{-\infty}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx = \int_{-\infty}^{c} f(x) \, dx + \int_{c}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx\]

Here, \( c \) is a constant chosen between the two infinities. Each part can then be evaluated using the limits as described above.

To determine whether an improper integral is convergent or divergent, we check if the limit exists. If the limit yields a finite number, the integral is convergent; if it results in infinity or does not exist, the integral is divergent.

For example, consider the integral:

\[\int_{0}^{\infty} e^{-x} \, dx\]

We rewrite it as:

\[\lim_{t \to \infty} \int_{0}^{t} e^{-x} \, dx\]

Calculating the integral gives us:

\[\lim_{t \to \infty} \left[-e^{-x}\right]_{0}^{t} = \lim_{t \to \infty} \left(-e^{-t} + 1\right) = 1\]

Since the limit exists and equals 1, this integral is convergent.

In contrast, for the integral:

\[\int_{0}^{\infty} x \, dx\]

We rewrite it as:

\[\lim_{t \to \infty} \int_{0}^{t} x \, dx\]

Calculating this gives:

\[\lim_{t \to \infty} \left[\frac{x^2}{2}\right]_{0}^{t} = \lim_{t \to \infty} \frac{t^2}{2} = \infty\]

Since the limit does not exist (it approaches infinity), this integral is divergent.

Understanding these concepts and procedures is crucial for effectively working with improper integrals in calculus. Practice with various examples will help solidify these techniques and enhance your problem-solving skills.