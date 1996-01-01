A researcher needs to purify a mixture of proteins that are all 10 kDa in size. Which strategy would be most effective?
What is a common challenge in purifying proteins with similar properties, and how can it be addressed?
What is the purpose of tagging proteins during purification?
How does NMR contribute to the study of protein structures?
What is a potential advantage of using 2D gel electrophoresis over SDS-PAGE in protein analysis?
A researcher is comparing the effectiveness of SDS-PAGE and 2D gel electrophoresis for protein separation. What is a major limitation of SDS-PAGE?
Which statement correctly differentiates Southern blotting from Northern blotting?
In a forensic investigation, a DNA sample is found at a crime scene. Which technique would be most appropriate to confirm the presence of a suspect's DNA?
If a target DNA sequence is 5'-CGTACG-3', what is the complementary sequence for a probe?
Why is E. coli commonly used in DNA cloning experiments?
What is the role of restriction enzymes in DNA cloning?
A researcher uses different restriction enzymes to cut the DNA segment and plasmid. What is the likely outcome?