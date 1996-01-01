How might the presence of a hydrophobic pocket in a protein binding site affect ligand binding?
A new drug is designed to inhibit an enzyme involved in cancer cell proliferation. What is a potential consequence of this drug on the enzyme's activity?
Which type of bond is primarily responsible for the interaction between proteins and ligands?
A sudden increase in intracellular calcium concentration is observed. How might this affect calcium-binding proteins and cellular signaling?
What distinguishes N-linked glycosylation from O-linked glycosylation?
How does ubiquitylation specifically target proteins for degradation?
Which of the following is a key difference between the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway and the lysosomal pathway?
What is a potential consequence of misfolded proteins accumulating in a cell?
What is the role of E3 enzymes in the ubiquitin-proteasome pathway?