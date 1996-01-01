Skip to main content
Back
20. Cancer / Tumor Viruses / Problem 25
Problem 25
What is a tumor virus?
A
A virus that can cause cancer by integrating its genome into the host cell or interfering with cellular proteins.
B
A virus that cannot replicate within host cells.
C
A virus that only causes benign tumors.
D
A virus that exclusively affects the immune system.
Show Answer
Learn this concept
AI Usage Notice
Some of the text content on this page was generated with the assistance of AI to enhance clarity and completeness. We strive to monitor and review this content for accuracy and relevance.