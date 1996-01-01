What is the primary difference between genomic and cDNA libraries?
Which step in cDNA library construction ensures that only actively expressed genes are included?
How does the DNA content of genomic libraries differ from cDNA libraries?
Which experimental design would best utilize cDNA libraries to study gene expression changes due to temperature shifts?
What is the function of vectors in DNA libraries?
How would you use cDNA libraries to study the effect of a drug on gene expression in cancer cells?
What is the significance of removing introns in cDNA library construction?