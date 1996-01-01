Which process involves the excitation of electrons by light energy in the photosystem?
How does energy transfer occur within the light-harvesting complex of a photosystem?
What is the first step in the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis?
How are NADPH and ATP formed during the light-dependent reactions, and why are they important for the Calvin cycle?
Which component of the photosystem is responsible for converting light energy into electrical energy?
In the light-harvesting complex, how is energy transferred from one chlorophyll molecule to another?
