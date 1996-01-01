Which of the following macromolecules is NOT formed through polymerization?
A biochemist is studying a polymer chain and wants to break it down into its monomers. Which reaction should they use, and what will be consumed in the process?
Why are proteins composed of L amino acids rather than D amino acids?
Design a simple experiment to demonstrate the polymerization of glucose into a polysaccharide. What would be the expected outcome?
How does a hydrolysis reaction differ from a condensation reaction?
Why are non-covalent bonds considered important in the structure of macromolecules?
Analyze the role of hydrogen bonds in the secondary structure of proteins. What is their primary function?