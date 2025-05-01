Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the role of microfilaments (actin filaments) in cell division? Microfilaments, also known as actin filaments, play a crucial role in cell division by facilitating changes in cell shape and enabling cell movement. During cytokinesis, actin filaments form a contractile ring beneath the plasma membrane, which contracts to physically separate the dividing cell into two daughter cells.

What are the monomeric and filamentous forms of actin called? The monomeric form of actin is called G-actin, while the filamentous form is called F-actin. G-actin monomers polymerize to form F-actin filaments.

How does the polarity of actin filaments influence their growth? Actin filaments have a plus end and a minus end, with the plus end growing faster due to slower ATP hydrolysis. The minus end hydrolyzes ATP quickly, leading to destabilization and loss of monomers.

What is nucleation in the context of actin filament formation? Nucleation is the initial and difficult step in actin filament formation where a small stable complex of actin monomers forms. Once nucleation occurs, additional monomers can easily add to the growing filament.

Which proteins assist in the nucleation of actin filaments? The ARP2 complex and formins are proteins that assist in the nucleation of actin filaments. They help initiate the formation of new actin branches or filaments.

What is the function of ADF and cofilin in actin filament dynamics? ADF and cofilin bind to actin and enhance the dissociation of ADP-actin, promoting filament turnover. This action helps regulate the stability and remodeling of actin filaments.