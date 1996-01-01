Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Cell Biology

Cell Biology

15. Cytoskeleton and Cell Movement

Actin Filaments

3
Problem

Which of the following proteins are associated with actin nucleation?

4
Problem

Actin monomers are added to both the minus end and the plus end of a growing actin filament?

5
Problem

Which of the following terms describes the addition of monomers at the plus end and the loss of monomers at the minus end?

6
Problem

If ATP at the minus end is hydrolyzed quickly, what happens to an actin filament?

